Maxcoin Hits Market Cap of $356,557.37 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $356,557.37 and $30.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,438.62 or 0.99976080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00080962 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.48 or 0.00227955 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.40 or 0.00143318 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.32 or 0.00273400 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003291 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00029639 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.