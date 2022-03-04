MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $260.08 Million

Equities analysts expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) to post $260.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $260.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $260.00 million. MaxLinear posted sales of $209.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MaxLinear.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

MaxLinear stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.24. 4,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,240. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95. MaxLinear has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $77.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.67.

In other MaxLinear news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 159.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 841,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,445,000 after purchasing an additional 516,799 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,502,000 after purchasing an additional 484,521 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,494,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,893,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,867 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,036,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile (Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MaxLinear (MXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.