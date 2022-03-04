McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,215,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,088,000 after buying an additional 507,071 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,821,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,305,000 after buying an additional 1,337,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.30. 402,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,496,317. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.10 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.74.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

