McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 512,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 469,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 73.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 321,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000,000 after purchasing an additional 136,370 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 300,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,863,000 after purchasing an additional 33,099 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 269,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,993,000 after buying an additional 52,239 shares in the last quarter.

MGC stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.75. 8,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,430. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $131.85 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.54.

