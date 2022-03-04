McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Invests $212,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 12,344 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 86,760 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $819,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,068,940 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $169,322,000 after purchasing an additional 512,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.15. 89,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735,320. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.94. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $245.71. The stock has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total value of $117,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total value of $5,341,949.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,959 shares of company stock worth $16,247,155. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

