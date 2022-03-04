McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.89 Billion

Analysts predict that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) will report $63.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $64.71 billion. McKesson reported sales of $59.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year sales of $261.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $260.84 billion to $262.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $247.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $230.65 billion to $256.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth $27,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCK traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $280.23. 21,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $169.75 and a fifty-two week high of $282.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.84 and its 200 day moving average is $228.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

About McKesson (Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

