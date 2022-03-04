Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.75

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a PE ratio of 18.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75.
About Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (GETVY)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset Espana Comunicacion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset Espana Comunicacion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.