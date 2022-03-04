Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the January 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Medicine Man Technologies stock remained flat at $$1.69 during trading hours on Friday. 31,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,962. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. Medicine Man Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $2.95.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Medicine Man Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of advisory and consulting services related to cannabis cultivation. It operates through the following segments: Products, Licensing and Consulting, and Corporate, Infrastructure, and Other. The Products segment sells merchandise directly to customers via e-commerce portals, through proprietary websites and retail locations.

