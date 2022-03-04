Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the January 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Medicine Man Technologies stock remained flat at $$1.69 during trading hours on Friday. 31,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,962. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. Medicine Man Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $2.95.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Medicine Man Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

About Medicine Man Technologies (Get Rating)

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of advisory and consulting services related to cannabis cultivation. It operates through the following segments: Products, Licensing and Consulting, and Corporate, Infrastructure, and Other. The Products segment sells merchandise directly to customers via e-commerce portals, through proprietary websites and retail locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medicine Man Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicine Man Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.