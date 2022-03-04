Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Medtronic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.45.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT stock opened at $107.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.93. The company has a market capitalization of $144.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,412,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 68,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 201,392.9% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 28,195 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.