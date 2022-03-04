Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Insider David Lis Acquires 35,000 Shares

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) insider David Lis bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £46,550 ($62,458.07).

LON:MRO opened at GBX 129.90 ($1.74) on Friday. Melrose Industries PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 129.90 ($1.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 228.09 ($3.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 156.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 162.40. The company has a market cap of £5.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 0.03%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.95) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 228.44 ($3.07).

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

