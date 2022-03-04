MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $956.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MercadoLibre reported loss in the fourth quarter. The company is currently suffering from increasing expenses related to warehousing and infrastructure transition on public clouds. Moreover, costs related to free shipping subsidies and discounts on mPOS devices are also hurting the company’s margin expansion. Further, growing marketing expenses are headwinds. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. Nevertheless, robust MercadoPago and MercadoEnvios continue to aid the company’s total payment volume and shipments, respectively. Further, the company’s strong mobile wallet initiatives are major positives. However, headwinds related to foreign exchange fluctuations remain risks. Further, rising competition from e-commerce giants poses a serious threat to its market position.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on MELI. Bradesco Corretora raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,755.07.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,096.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 648.97 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $858.99 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,111.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,408.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $8,733,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,723,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,167,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

