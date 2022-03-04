Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Chairman Sells $4,005,695.00 in Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $4,005,695.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MTH stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.37. 5,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,547. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.75. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.80 and a fifty-two week high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.33.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTH has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

