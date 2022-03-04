Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $341.42.

Shares of FB stock opened at $202.97 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $190.22 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.93.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,914 shares of company stock worth $1,801,087 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

