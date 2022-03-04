Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Methode Electronics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.050-$3.150 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.72 EPS.

NYSE:MEI traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,578. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.20. Methode Electronics has a twelve month low of $39.03 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $909,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $35,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 53,329 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 55,423 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,333,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,579,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

