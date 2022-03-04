Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $80.30

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80.30 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 80.30 ($1.08), with a volume of 1284080 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.45 ($1.21).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Metro Bank from GBX 115 ($1.54) to GBX 135 ($1.81) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.10) price target on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Monday, January 31st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 97.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £138.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.56.

In related news, insider Nick Winsor bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £45,500 ($61,049.24).

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

