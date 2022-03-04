Metronome (MET) Market Cap Hits $30.15 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Metronome has a total market cap of $30.15 million and $31,948.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can now be bought for $2.19 or 0.00005362 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Metronome has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00042044 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,683.34 or 0.06556662 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,788.44 or 0.99665489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00045343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00048114 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002817 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,882,642 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,068 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

