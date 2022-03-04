Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $318,000 Holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,304 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,376,000 after buying an additional 20,137 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 375.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 65,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 2.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $41.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.57. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.76 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

SBSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

