Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 1,565 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the second quarter worth about $6,850,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 48.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 123,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 40,575 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 85.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 94.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 187,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 10.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $990.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.39. NETSTREIT Corp. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $26.92.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,142.86%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.
NETSTREIT Profile (Get Rating)
NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NETSTREIT (NTST)
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.