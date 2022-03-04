Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 7,087 Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after purchasing an additional 63,790 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 48,724 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,787,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 37,640 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HYFM shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hydrofarm Holdings Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

Shares of NASDAQ HYFM opened at $15.16 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $71.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.68.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Profile (Get Rating)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.