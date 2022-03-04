Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 326 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,901,000 after acquiring an additional 26,080 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 127,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

ALG stock opened at $143.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

