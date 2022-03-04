Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 3,891 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Oceaneering International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,956,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,341,000 after acquiring an additional 846,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Oceaneering International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,147,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,572,000 after acquiring an additional 45,940 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,334,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,099,000 after acquiring an additional 759,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,846,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,594,000 after acquiring an additional 107,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oceaneering International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,408,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,767,000 after acquiring an additional 55,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $39,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

OII stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 3.11. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.96 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

