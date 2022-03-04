Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stock Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,797 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 33.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 17.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,730,000 after acquiring an additional 71,600 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 15.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 19,197 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,832,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth $209,000. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $61.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.15.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $3,722,153.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $1,145,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,701 shares of company stock worth $5,811,398. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CUBI shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

