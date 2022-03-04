Michael Roderick Macsween Sells 60,000 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Stock

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.11, for a total transaction of C$2,346,804.00.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$39.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.13 billion and a PE ratio of 14.17. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$21.90 and a twelve month high of C$40.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SU shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.87.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

