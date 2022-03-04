Michael Roderick Macsween Sells 60,000 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Stock

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.11, for a total transaction of C$2,346,804.00.
Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$39.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.13 billion and a PE ratio of 14.17. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$21.90 and a twelve month high of C$40.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.65.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.
About Suncor Energy (Get Rating)
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
