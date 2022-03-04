Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. Milestone Scientific has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.24 million, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.27.
Milestone Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)
