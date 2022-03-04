Millennium Management LLC Buys 103,611 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 872.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,611 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of A. O. Smith worth $7,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 20.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $233,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AOS stock opened at $68.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $60.36 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.44.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $350,567.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AOS. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

