Millennium Management LLC Sells 375,705 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 375,705 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 335.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 130,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after buying an additional 41,493 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,507,000 after buying an additional 133,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHKP. Raymond James upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Shares of CHKP opened at $143.61 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.39.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

