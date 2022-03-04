Millennium Management LLC Sells 976,776 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976,776 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Clarivate worth $7,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 3,033.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLVT. Citigroup downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clarivate from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $13.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.66. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -86.94, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

In other Clarivate news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

