Millennium Management LLC Trims Stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 249,895 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Constellium worth $7,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Constellium by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Constellium by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 513,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 195,721 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Constellium by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellium by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellium in the third quarter worth $2,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.75. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $21.59.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 115.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Constellium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.