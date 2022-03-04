Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 146,742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,093,837 shares.The stock last traded at $8.74 and had previously closed at $8.96.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIR. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $71,981,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,070,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,926,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,437,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,267,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MIR)

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

