Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 146,742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,093,837 shares.The stock last traded at $8.74 and had previously closed at $8.96.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04.
Mirion Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MIR)
Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.
