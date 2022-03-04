Mirror Protocol (MIR) Achieves Market Cap of $94.87 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $94.87 million and approximately $19.36 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.22 or 0.00002946 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00041883 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,715.96 or 0.06557157 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,472.21 or 1.00126632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00044981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00046415 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00026494 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

