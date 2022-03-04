Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust One Day Trading Volume Hits $302,517.00 (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for $357.99 or 0.00915788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $7.62 million and $302,517.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00042972 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,606.18 or 0.06666887 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,980.20 or 0.99715658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00045039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00048147 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 21,289 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.