Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $212.40

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 212.40 ($2.85) and last traded at GBX 213.40 ($2.86), with a volume of 198351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219.60 ($2.95).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAB shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.37) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.89) to GBX 276 ($3.70) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.70) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 356.57 ($4.78).

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 251.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 252.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.75.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.