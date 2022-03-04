Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 851,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,288 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.93% of Mitek Systems worth $15,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,644,000 after acquiring an additional 166,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,425,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,707,000 after buying an additional 71,472 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,663,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,770,000 after buying an additional 165,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,358,000 after buying an additional 44,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,048,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $136,720.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,956 shares of company stock valued at $140,075. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MITK has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

Shares of MITK opened at $14.62 on Friday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $647.64 million, a PE ratio of 69.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Mitek Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

