Mithril Price Reaches $0.0322 on Top Exchanges (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a market cap of $32.15 million and approximately $31.30 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for $0.0322 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00010077 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.64 or 0.00221842 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000440 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000149 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

