Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Short Interest Down 84.0% in February

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the January 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MMSMY stock remained flat at $$5.79 during trading on Thursday. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67.

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of functional materials, electronic materials, and automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Metals, Automotive Parts and Components, and Affiliates Coordination. The Engineered Materials segment offers battery materials, exhaust gas purification catalysts, functional powders, copper foil, and ceramic products.

