Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Short Interest Down 84.0% in February

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the January 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
MMSMY stock remained flat at $$5.79 during trading on Thursday. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67.
About Mitsui Mining & Smelting (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsui Mining & Smelting (MMSMY)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Mining & Smelting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Mining & Smelting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.