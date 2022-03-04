MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MIXT. TheStreet downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MIXT opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $284.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, Director Ian Jacobs bought 1,207,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $555,565.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 123,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $60,546.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 1,977,750 shares of company stock worth $914,765 over the last 90 days. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.6% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 236,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 24,540 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the second quarter worth $629,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 62.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Company Profile (Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.