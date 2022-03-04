Mizuho Cuts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $370.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNOW. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. increased their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Snowflake from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $329.63.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW stock traded down $14.02 on Thursday, reaching $210.00. 196,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,871,660. Snowflake has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $405.00. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.85 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.54.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.72, for a total transaction of $22,003,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $344,130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,776,021 shares of company stock worth $612,551,701 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Snowflake by 13.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,497,000 after acquiring an additional 798,353 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Snowflake by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,350 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 22.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,467,000 after purchasing an additional 841,600 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.