MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Holdings Raised by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 39,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 1.2% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKSI traded down $4.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,548. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.14. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.23 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.46.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Loop Capital began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.33.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

