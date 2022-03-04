MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 1,073 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 56.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,472,000 after acquiring an additional 352,696 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.5% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,029,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,269,000 after acquiring an additional 306,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 17.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,329,000 after acquiring an additional 103,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 165.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after acquiring an additional 81,275 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 534.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 71,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

AWI stock opened at $89.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $83.37 and a one year high of $118.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.08%.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

