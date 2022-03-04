MML Investors Services LLC Grows Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita in the third quarter worth $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 175.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $112.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.60. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

