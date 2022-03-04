MML Investors Services LLC Grows Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita in the third quarter worth $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 175.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $112.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.60. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48.
In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.
DaVita Company Profile (Get Rating)
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
