MML Investors Services LLC Has $354,000 Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,542,000 after buying an additional 111,943 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 33,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $233.33 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.39.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.13. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLT. Barclays lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

