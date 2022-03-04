MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 15.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 60.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 265,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,277,000 after buying an additional 99,931 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 222.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 152,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after buying an additional 105,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.57.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $250,643.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,171 shares of company stock worth $8,490,103 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $87.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.89 and its 200 day moving average is $85.84. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $70.90 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.29%.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

