MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 17.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 57,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 27,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. 22.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RFI opened at $15.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $18.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

