Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Given New $18.50 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $18.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MNTV. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Momentive Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.10.

Shares of MNTV stock opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.37. Momentive Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 34.69% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. Momentive Global’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Momentive Global will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $160,776.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $67,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,453 shares of company stock worth $491,296 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Momentive Global by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,851,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,219,000 after acquiring an additional 106,790 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Momentive Global by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,975,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,553,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Momentive Global by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,459,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,871,000 after purchasing an additional 432,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

