MonetaryUnit Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,220.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $681,737.90 and approximately $1,220.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000084 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00090995 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 247,273,053 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars.

