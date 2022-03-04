Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Monroe Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 10.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

MRCC opened at $10.84 on Friday. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $233.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Monroe Capital had a net margin of 65.05% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 31.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 12,952 shares during the period. 20.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

