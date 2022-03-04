Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director James K. Price Acquires 25,000 Shares

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) Director James K. Price bought 25,000 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:MEG opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.31. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.09. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.70 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MEG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.06.
About Montrose Environmental Group (Get Rating)
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.
