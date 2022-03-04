Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director James K. Price Acquires 25,000 Shares

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) Director James K. Price bought 25,000 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MEG opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.31. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.09. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.70 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MEG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after buying an additional 48,471 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 24.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,477.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 61,720 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 168,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 21,920 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter worth about $617,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Montrose Environmental Group (Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.