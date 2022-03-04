Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 2,200 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 87.6% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Discovery by 242.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on DISCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Bank of America raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discovery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

Discovery stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.81). Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Discovery (Get Rating)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.