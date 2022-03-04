Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 4,329 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 513,820.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 725,001,279 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pinterest by 12.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509,012 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Pinterest by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 25,358,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,413 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,411,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Pinterest by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,053,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,131 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 61,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $2,197,119.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 67,598 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $2,154,348.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 391,877 shares of company stock worth $12,637,858 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $24.93 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $88.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.92.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.84.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

