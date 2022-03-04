Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $542,000 in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 56,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DBRG opened at $7.37 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 29.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $255.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. DigitalBridge Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.

